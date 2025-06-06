SR-408 shut down as deputies respond to emergency situation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 408 is completely shut down in east Orange County.

Several Orange County deputies are seen on a traffic camera with weapons drawn on a vehicle that is pulled over.

A drone is also seen flying over the scene.

All eastbound and westbound near Rouse Road.

It’s unclear what’s going on, but online records show deputies are responding to a “911 Emergency.”

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

