SR-429 road depression repairs continue near Winter Garden

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Repair crews are continuing work to fix a roadway depression on State Road 429 near Winter Garden.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority said the depression formed on Friday on southbound SR-429 near the New Independence Toll Plaza.

CFX said the main travel lanes on southbound SR-429 will remain closed for the next few weeks.

State Road 429 roadway depression CFX said the depression formed on March 14 near the New Independence Toll Plaza in Winter Garden. (WFTV staff)

Over the weekend, CFX crews restriped the road to divert drivers through the toll plaza’s cash lanes.

That pattern will continue for the foreseeable future.

Officials are asking motorists to budget a little more time and use some extra caution when traveling this stretch of SR-429.

CFX said geotechnical work is also being performed to further analyze the scope of the roadway depression and should help determine the full extent of necessary repairs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group