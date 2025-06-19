St. Cloud council confirms “Proud in the Cloud” event will proceed

ST.CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Cloud City Council hopes to clarify that it is not canceling the upcoming “Proud in the Cloud” pride event.

In a special meeting today, the city council approved an increase of 10 additional parks and recreation staff, significantly boosting the number of personnel for the event to ensure safety.

This decision was made in response to concerns about managing an expected crowd of up to 4 thousand attendees.

Mayor Chris Robertson said, “I want to make sure this event goes off safely; that’s a concern citizens in our community ensure our taxpayers are handled correctly - our tax dollars. I want to ensure our five-and-a-half million dollar asset is protected.”

Officials said many activities will be held outdoors, alleviating some crowd management concerns.

