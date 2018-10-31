  • St. Could police investigate suspicious package at bank, shut down roads

    By: Monique Valdes

    ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A suspicious package investigation prompted the closure of some roads and the evacuation of a bank Wednesday in St. Cloud, police said. 

    Police said a suspicious package was found at the PNC Bank near 13th Street and Tennessee Avenue. 

    The intersection is closed while police investigate. 

    No other details were released. 

