St. Could police investigate suspicious package at bank, shut down roads

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A suspicious package investigation prompted the closure of some roads and the evacuation of a bank Wednesday in St. Cloud, police said.
Police said a suspicious package was found at the PNC Bank near 13th Street and Tennessee Avenue.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
No other details were released.
Police about to send robot and another drone to get better view of package. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/wfOaWBXD4y— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) October 31, 2018
Officers have sent drone up to get view of package. Waiting for special robot to arrive to get closer. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/PWwiw2cLnn— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) October 31, 2018
#breaking Saint Cloud PD investigating suspicious package at PNC bank. Source tells me employee found foam box with wires. Employees have been evacuated. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/3JrfZKrfqq— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) October 31, 2018
