St. Johns River Water Management District approves conservation land acquisition

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly four acres on North Merritt Island are set to become protected conservation land following approval from the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The district’s governing board approved the acquisition of a 3.85-acre privately owned parcel within the Pine Island Conservation Area.

Officials said the acquisition will strengthen existing conservation lands, protect wetland habitat and support long-term land management.

The parcel is one of three privately owned inholdings within the conservation area and appears on the district’s 2025-26 List of Critical Wetlands.

Pine Island Conservation Area spans 925 acres along the eastern shore of the Indian River Lagoon. It includes mangrove forests, high marsh savannas, cabbage palm hammocks, wet hardwood hammocks and pine flatwoods.

The area is managed by Brevard County’s Environmentally Endangered Lands Program and offers hiking, bicycling, fishing, paddling and wildlife viewing.

The acquisition is expected to close by Sept. 30.

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