Starship’s 8th flight test set for launch in Texas

BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX on Monday will once again attempt to launch its Starship rocket from Texas.

It will mark the giant rocket’s eighth flight test.

In mid-January, Starship’s seventh flight test exploded over the Caribbean, causing debris to rain down near Turks and Caicos.

But SpaceX has noted upgrades made over the past several weeks.

“After completing the investigation into the loss of Starship early on its seventh flight test, several hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability of the upper stage,” the company said on its official website.

The upcoming flight will follow a similar path.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to catch and recover its Super Heavy booster.

Starship moved to the pad at Starbase ahead of its eighth flight test pic.twitter.com/SSwftPg89d — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 2, 2025

