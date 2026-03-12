Startup unveils spacecraft designed to remove satellites from orbit

ORLANDO, Fla. — A space technology startup says its “tow truck for space” could help tackle a growing problem in orbit.

ClearSpace is developing a spacecraft designed to capture and remove broken or inactive satellites from orbit.

The technology is intended to tackle the growing problem of space junk by grabbing defunct objects and safely de-orbiting them.

This process aims to clear orbital paths of inactive hardware that could pose a risk to future space missions.

The company’s equipment is specifically designed to identify and secure satellites that are no longer functional or have failed.

By removing these objects, the technology aims to reduce the overall density of junk currently orbiting the planet.

