State attorney to give update on teenager accused of strangling mother

    By: Monique Valdes

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The state attorney is expected to speak Thursday on the case of a DeBary teenager accused of killing his mother.

    The state is still debating if it will charge Gregory Ramos as an adult.

    Deputies said the 15-year-old strangled his mother and then buried her in a church fire pit after the two argued over his grades in school.

    Investigators said Ramos enlisted the help of two of his friends to cover up the crime.

    The teen is scheduled for a court hearing Friday morning.

