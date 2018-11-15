State attorney to give update on teenager accused of strangling mother

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The state attorney is expected to speak Thursday on the case of a DeBary teenager accused of killing his mother.
The state is still debating if it will charge Gregory Ramos as an adult.
Deputies said the 15-year-old strangled his mother and then buried her in a church fire pit after the two argued over his grades in school.
Investigators said Ramos enlisted the help of two of his friends to cover up the crime.
The teen is scheduled for a court hearing Friday morning.
JUST IN: State Attorney R.J. Larizza plans to hold a press conference today about Gregory Ramos, the DeBary teen accused of murdering his mom. @VolusiaSheriff arrested Ramos and his two friends - we’ll likely find out who’ll be charged as adults. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/rYqo2JLAIL— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) November 15, 2018
