DeBary boy accused of killing mother during argument about grades to be charged as adult

DeLAND, Fla. - A 15-year-old DeBary boy accused of killing his mother and two 17-year-old boys accused of helping him cover up the alleged murder will be prosecuted as adults, State Attorney RJ Larizza said Thursday.
Police said Gregory Ramos killed his mother, Gail Cleavenger, earlier this month during an argument about his grades at their Alicante Road home.
Investigators said Ramos buried Cleavenger's body in a church fire pit with the help of two friends, Dylan Ceglarek and Brian Porras.
Ramos, Ceglarek and Porras will be transported from the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Volusia County Branch Jail.
Ramos was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with evidence.
Ceglarek and Porras were each charged with accessory after the fact.
They are scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
