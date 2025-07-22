State auditors to conduct mandatory spending inspections

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — State auditors will soon start looking at the books for local governments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state’s government efficiency task force will conduct mandatory inspections starting July 31.

He says the auditors will visit county and city offices that refuse to report excessive spending.

The task force will review data systems, properties and personnel at each office or agency.

“We have the authority. It is no longer optional. We don’t have to ask ‘mother, may I.’ We can just simply say you must comply under the law,” DeSantis said.

The governor did not mention any central Florida governments. Some he did mention include the city of Gainesville, Hillsborough County and Broward County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group