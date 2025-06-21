State files intent to use death penalty for indicted child abuser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida state attorney R.J. Larizza has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Dimeco Henderson, who is accused of sexually abusing two child victims over three years.

Henderson was indicted in May by the Putnam County grand jury on charges including two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and lewd/lascivious battery on a victim less than 16 years of age.

Larizza described Henderson as a serial pedophile accused of sexually abusing two children.

This makes for the first time the State Attorney’s Office has filed a notice in a capital sexual battery case since Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law allowing a jury to recommend a death sentence for such crimes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group