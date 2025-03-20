Stephan Sterns’ attorneys seek to keep public out of upcoming trial

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for an Osceola County man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter are due back in court Thursday.

A hearing is scheduled for Stephan Sterns.

Investigators said Sterns killed 13-year-old Maddie Soto in February of 2024.

Her body was found days after she was reported missing.

Sterns also faces dozens of sex crimes charges.

His attorneys are expected to ask a judge to prevent the public and the media from attending his upcoming sex crimes trial.

That trial is set to begin in May, while Sterns’ murder trial is scheduled for September.

