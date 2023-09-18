Stetson University gets $15.4 million gift

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pair of Stetson University donors have left the school a large gift for multiple programs.

Richard and Mary McMahan gave the DeLand-based university $15.4 million. Mary left the gift to the school following her death on June 23.

The gift will be split to benefit the Richard and Mary McMahan Scholarship for Volusia County students and serve as an endowment for the School of Music.

