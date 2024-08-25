Stetson University kicks off construction on new dorm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Stetson University on Aug. 21 kicked off construction on a 305-bed residence hall at its DeLand campus.

The private college will build its new four-story, 88,000-square-foot residence hall at the center of campus near the Carlton Union Building and Templeton Fountain. The building, which will be completed in 2026, includes community kitchens and lounges, as well as suite-style and individual rooms.

“This residence hall is more than just a place to live,” said Jessica Day, Stetson’s executive director of residential living and learning. “It’s a space that embraces the essence of belonging and student togetherness.”

