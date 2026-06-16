Stolen car chase ends with habitual traffic offender’s arrest in Orange County

SORRENTO, Fla. — A Lake County man was arrested after deputies said he fled from law enforcement in a stolen car and later ran from the vehicle after stop sticks were used in Orange County.

Kenneth Ruben Gil Lanzo was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with wanton disregard and habitual traffic offense, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The affidavit said the incident began March 6 near State Road 46 and County Road 437 in Sorrento.

A Lake County deputy said he was looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata suspected of being stolen out of Eustis.

Deputies said a traffic stop was attempted after the car was spotted near State Road 46 and County Road 437.

According to the affidavit, the Hyundai accelerated at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and drove into oncoming traffic. Deputies said the traffic stop was terminated because of public safety concerns, and remote tracking of the vehicle began.

The affidavit said the vehicle later traveled into Orange County, where an Orange County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit maintained visual contact from above.

Deputies said the vehicle drove through a parking lot near U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Avenue in Apopka.

The aviation unit observed a man, later identified as Gil Lanzo, exit the driver’s seat and remove the remote tracking device, according to the affidavit.

Orange County deputies later used stop sticks to disable the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Gil Lanzo then got out of the driver’s seat and ran toward a concrete factory before he was arrested.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Eustis.

Investigators said Gil Lanzo’s license records showed six prior guilty convictions for driving while his license was canceled, revoked or suspended. The affidavit said he had been labeled a habitual traffic offender.

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