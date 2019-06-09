Stolen US Postal Service truck crashes after pursuit, police say

Early Saturday evening, Holly Hill police responded to Florida Health Care on Ridgewood Avenue in regards to a stolen U.S. Postal Service truck.
According to police, a U.S. postal carrier was approached outside her mail truck by a white male, later identified as Jesse Estep.
Estep pointed a canister of Mace at the carrier and demanded the keys to the mail truck, police said.
The thief exited the parking lot and was eventually spotted by Ormond Beach police, according to police.
He fled and was pursued by Ormond Beach police and Volusia County sheriff’s deputies.
Police said the pursuit continued to I-95 north, making its way into Flagler County.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office then made contact with the driver of the stolen mail truck.
During the pursuit, Estep intentionally swerved several times, attempting to hit deputies who were deploying stop sticks, police said.
During one of those encounters, the back the tire of the mail truck made contact with the stop sticks, causing the driver to lose control and crash, flipping the vehicle.
Estep was arrested by FCSO on suspicion of grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He will be transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility once medically cleared by the hospital.
He faces charges in Volusia County, as well as possible federal charges.
