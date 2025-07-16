Storm chances decrease as tropical disturbance moves away from Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience a significant drop in rain chances on Wednesday as a rain system from Tuesday moves away.

Partly cloudy skies are expected across Central Florida with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

With the return of sunshine, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, Central Florida is anticipated to return to a more normal storm pattern driven by the afternoon sea breeze.

