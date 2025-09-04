Storm Drain Murals removed in Orlando amid Statewide Initiative

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several murals that once decorated storm drains in areas like Thornton Park and Mills 50 have recently been painted over as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is continuing its efforts to remove unauthorized street art across the state.

At the corner of Summerlin Avenue and Central Boulevard near Lake Eola, two murals that previously covered storm drains are now gone. Not far from the area, at the intersection of Marks Street and Mills Avenue, another storm drain that once featured a mural has also been painted over.

The FDOT has reported it is working in compliance with a larger initiative to ensure that all traffic control features, including painted crosswalks, bike lanes, and storm drains, follow federal regulations.

In a previous statement, the department cited a federal directive aimed at eliminating non-standard traffic control elements that could pose safety concerns. That explanation was not well received by those who live and work in the area, who say the art made the city feel unique. “When I moved here, that was one of the features with the boxes and the drains and everything that was so special about this city,” said Dani Martin-Race, who works along Mills Avenue. “How’s that making it any less safe, when it’s making it more visible?”

WFTV has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation for further clarification on the policy and will update this article when a response is received.

The City of Orlando told WFTV it was not responsible for removing the artwork and said it did not receive any directive from FDOT regarding the storm drain murals.

