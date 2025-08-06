Storms bring heavy rain and lightning to Central Florida as seabreezes collide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Storms are forming around the I-4 corridor this afternoon as seabreezes from the east and west coast meet, resulting in heavy rain and lightning.

The collision is anticipated to cause heavy rainfall, exceeding 2 to 3 inches, along with gusty winds and frequent lightning flashes.

8-6-25 PM WEATHER

A weak front is expected to move southward into the area through Saturday.

This front will sustain high rain chances through the weekend, possibly prolonging the period of unsettled weather.

