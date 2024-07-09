ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a brutally hot day in Orlando on Monday, with temperatures hitting 98 degrees and a heat index that hit 110 degrees.

Storms across Central Florida will continue to build through around 9 p.m., then dissipate into the evening,

Radar - Storms continue through the evening, temperatures cool off slightly

On Tuesday, a storm system off our east coast will help to get rain started by late morning and early afternoon.

This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s giving us a bit a break from the heat.

