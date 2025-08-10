Stormy Weekend Rolls Into Back-to-School Week: Rain, Heat Stick Around Through Next Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been an active start to the weekend, and more rain and storms are likely for Sunday.

The activity will slowly fade away this evening, with coastal showers again possible overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, August 9, 2025 (WFTV)

Elevated coverage of rain and storms continues Sunday, with the best chance for activity in the PM hours. Highs will close out the weekend in the low 90s.

The first day of school looks to feature more rain and storms, but the morning bus drive will likely stay dry. The worst of the rain should occur in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Rain chances diminish somewhat for the middle of next week as drier air moves into the area. This will also allow temps to rise, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low-to-mid 90s.

More rain and storms are likely for back end of next week, with temps holding in the 90s.

