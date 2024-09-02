Street takeover in Tampa ends with 10 arrests, several cars impounded

TAMPA, Fla. — A coordinated street takeover in Tampa ended with 10 people in custody.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night’s event was organized over social media.

It attracted a crowd of spectators and a large number of cars.

Troopers said four vehicles were impounded.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina pushed state lawmakers to pass tough street racing laws.

Mina said the increased penalties should help deter street racing and improve safety.

