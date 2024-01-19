Strong front to bring dangerous cold to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong cold front will bring an Arctic blast to Central Florida this weekend.

Our area will be mostly cloudy with a few shows on Friday.

We will be mild overall Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will then make a big drop overnight as our next front moves through.

We will make up Saturday morning to temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We will stay chilly Saturday with high temperatures in the 50s.

Our area will then see the coldest air so far this winter season early Sunday morning.

The lows will be in the upper 30s in Orlando and a lot colder in our northern counties.

It’s not a bad idea to protect the plants north and west of Orlando.

We will gradually warm up during the next work week and be back in the 80s by Thursday.

