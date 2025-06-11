Strong summer storms possible Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is in for a hot and humid Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

The heat index will make it feel even hotter, reaching the upper 90s in many communities.

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday in Central Florida

Rain and storms are likely to form Wednesday afternoon and evening, starting with isolated downpours near the coastline around midday.

The heaviest storm activity is expected to peak between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., especially in areas closer to I-75.

Thursday will bring similar conditions, with a 60% chance of rain and storms, favoring inland communities.

Some dusty air will move into our area over the weekend and slightly reduce our rain and storm chances.

Thankfully, the tropics remain quiet with no systems threatening Florida.

