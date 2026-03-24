Strong storms, gusty winds and hail possible Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see increasing rain and storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday as a front moves through.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds near 40 mph and small hail.

Most of the rain and storm activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wet roads and lightning are likely to have an impact on your school pickup and commute home today.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be mild today. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Overnight tonight and through the day tomorrow, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible.

Temperatures will be a tad cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the 70s.

The end of the week will be sunny and warmer, with highs back in the mid and upper 80s.

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