Strong thunderstorms are possible in west Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is still tracking rain chances during the evening hours, mainly in the west of the Orlando metro area.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible. The main impacts will be isolated flooding, wind gusts of 40 mph, and small hail in the strongest storms.

Most of the heavy rain chances over the next few days will stay West of Orlando due to a southeast wind, which is in place due to high pressure centered in the Atlantic.

This weekend, some Saharan dust may enter our area, limiting rain chances for central Florida.

The tropics are quiet for now, and no development is expected for the next seven days.

