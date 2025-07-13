Strong thunderstorms possible in Central Florida this evening, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are tracking a chance of some strong thunderstorm development during the evening across most of central Florida.

This is being caused by the increased humidity we have seen and deep moisture at the upper levels, which helps feed storm development.

Storms are expected to develop from the Atlantic Sea breeze during the middle of the afternoon.

Some of these stronger storms will push inland during the later part of the afternoon eventually reaching their peak between about 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Our main threats will be wind gusts of 45 mph, pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The severe threat will die down around sunset tonight. A few lingering showers could still cause some heavy rain in a few areas.

More rain will move in during the first part of this week but the severe threat will diminish greatly on Monday.

