Strong Winds in Central Florida may have caused a crane collapse

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds swept through Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, reaching speeds of around 50 mph in Brevard County.

Unfortunately, these gusty conditions may have caused a construction crane to collapse and affected a small plane that crash-landed in the Indian River.

Fortunately, everyone on board the plane is safe. We are covering these significant stories in detail.

The owners of the hospital have released the following statement:

Earlier today, there was a serious weather-related incident at the Cape Canaveral Hospital construction site involving a crane. No Health First associates were on site at the time, and all are safe. Authorities have confirmed that there were two fatalities on the site as a result of this incident. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones, and all those affected. The site is secure and is currently under an active investigation. We are monitoring the situation closely with local authorities and Gilbane, the construction management company on the project, as they continue their investigation. We understand this is deeply concerning, and we will share additional information as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this serious incident together

