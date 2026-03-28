Strong winds and scattered storms expected as cold front approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a fairly quiet Friday, we have Weather On the Way for the upcoming weekend as a strong cold front moves in.

A few light showers will be possible this evening in inland areas, with mostly clear skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, March 27, 2026 (WFTV)

The cold front will move into the area on Saturday. As the cold front moves through, winds will increase with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Scattered showers and a few storms will also develop, with highs in the low 80s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, March 27, 2026 (WFTV)

The winds continue Sunday, with plenty of clouds and cooler conditions. Temps for Sunday will only be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances increase some Monday, as the frontal boundary stalls in the region. Highs for Monday will be back in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, March 27, 2026 (WFTV)

Daily low rain chances continue for much of next week, with highs returning to the mid 80s by next Wednesday.

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