Student discipline cases skyrocket 150% in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Public Schools said student discipline cases have skyrocketed.

In a new report, the district says referrals for discipline went up 150% in the first quarter.

Willful disobedience is the most common, it rose 53%.

Read: Central Florida Halloween events through Tuesday

Detentions are up 10%, and suspensions went up 41%.

The report says, twice as many black students were sent to the alternative school, while the number of white students fell slightly, and Hispanic students increased slightly.

Watch: Flagler Playhouse destroyed in overnight fire

Officials are set to present the findings at a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group