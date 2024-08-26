Study finds most U.S. supermarket baby food is unhealthy, has misleading labels

ORLANDO, Fla. — New research is taking a closer look at the nutrients in the food parents give to their infants and toddlers.

The study from the George Institute for Global Health reveals many products for kids 6 to 36 months have too much sugar and salt, along with misleading labels.

The nonprofit “Kids in Nutrition” urges parents to read nutrition labels to make healthier choices.

“We have to navigate this sea of unhealthy foods, and we’re not even taught about it in schools; it’s not a public school requirement,” said Michelle Nicolet with Kids in Nutrition.

