Summer-like weather pattern settles in across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer-like weather is making itself at home across Central Florida as a familiar pattern of heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorms settles in for the days ahead.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Wednesday, while humidity levels continue to increase across the region.

Early Wednesday morning, scattered showers are developing along the east coast, but the activity will turn inland later this afternoon as the sea breeze pushes showers and thunderstorms toward the interior.

Slow-moving storms are expected to develop from the Orlando area westward through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Because of their slow movement, some locations could experience brief periods of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and localized ponding on roadways.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Central Florida residents should prepare for a classic summertime weather pattern.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds each day, with hot and humid conditions building through the afternoon before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop.

The heat will be a growing concern as heat index values climb into the low 100s for many communities.

Overnight temperatures will remain warm and muggy, limiting opportunities for cooling and increasing the overall heat risk across the region.

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