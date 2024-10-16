Sumter County commissioners send woman to Georgia to restock sandbags amid shortage

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Sumter County Commissioners said they paid a woman out of their own pockets to go to Tifton, Georgia, and pick up 1,000 sandbags to address a shortage as the Withlacoochee River continued to rise near Croom Wednesday.

Residents estimate more than one dozen homes are underwater and many more are threatened. The river is not expected to crest until Friday.

“It’s ugly,” Ron Goetze, who refused to evacuate and has lived without power for a week, said. “They just said, ‘You need to leave.’ I said, ‘Where am I gonna go with six dogs?’”

Kayaks have become the main transportation in and out of flooded streets. Goetze showed off his – and gleefully said he grabbed it off an interstate several years ago after it fell off a truck.

Working with high-water vehicles and airboats, power crews said they hoped to connect all dry homes to the grid by Wednesday night.

Commissioners Andy Bilardello and Jeff Bogue organized the sandbag replenishment. Bilardello said they planned to hand out 10 bags to each household threatened by the river flooding—and donate sand—at Fire Station 23 beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“No county funds being expended on this, so just bear with us,” Bilardello said. “We’ll do what we can for the residents and hopefully we’ll make a difference.”

