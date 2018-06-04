0 Sumter County deputies launch program to have residents register surveillance cameras

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping residents and business owners can help them solve crimes faster, by telling deputies if they have surveillance cameras.

It's part of a new program called “Eagle Eye.” Deputies said if they at least know right away who owns a surveillance camera system, it may help solve crimes quickly.

“It’s a way for us to document surveillance cameras,” said Major James Haworth of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Resident Sally O’Hara was excited when she learned of the program.

She said her system gives a clear view of her door, and the driveway and street, so if a crime did happen near her home, there’s a good chance she can help deputies.

Deputies are encouraging residents who have surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras to register the devices with the sheriff’s office.

"I think it's a great program because our ring doorbell does video the street and people coming up and down the driveway,” said O’Hara.

Officials said if a crime happens nearby, investigators will be able to check to see if any of those cameras captured anything.

"We're doing it in order to create a connection between us and the community so that we can get our information faster,” said Haworth.

Deputies want people to know that the Eagle Eye program isn’t invasive and residents don’t need to have any concerns about privacy violations.

"We're not asking to watch anyone's cameras or intrude in their home at all. The only thing that this does for us is provide us a contact and information and to tell us where the potential cameras are,” said Haworth.

Deputies said the program is voluntary and that business owners are welcome to join as well.



