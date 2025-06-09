Sumter County schools accused of falsifying records of struggling students

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Education officials in Sumter County are accused of falsifying records at several schools to boost their numbers.

The schools include South Sumter Middle, Webster Elementary, Wildwood Middle High and Wildwood Elementary.

Officials said the fallout isn’t expected to cost the district funding.

They said this program cost the district $400,000, but they won’t have to pay a fine or return any money because doing so would hurt students.

The controversy is related to a program called SOAR.

Low-performing students were moved into the program from 2016 to 2021, sometimes without parents knowing.

The students would attend virtual school from a different classroom in their building, and they wouldn’t count in the school’s report card.

The current school superintendent came in after this happened.

He confirmed the program is no longer active, and people have been removed from their roles.

