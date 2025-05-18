A remarkable moment is marked for Lake-Sumter State College graduates

CLERMONT, Fla. — A grandmother and her granddaughter celebrate a memorable achievement as they both graduate from Lake-Sumter State College with their Associate in Arts degrees.

Four generations of family attended the 71st Commencement Ceremony in the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center to watch 71-year-old Diane Maca and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Payton Kuhn, cross the stage.

71-year-old Diane Maca and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Payton Kuhn Four generations of family attended the 71st Commencement Ceremony in the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center to watch 71-year-old Diane Maca and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Payton Kuhn, cross the stage. (Lake-Sumter State College/Lake-Sumter State College)

“Diane and Payton’s journey is a powerful reminder that education is truly transformational at any stage of life,” says Dr. Laura Byrd, Interim President of Lake-Sumter State College.

To make her graduation even more special, Diane’s beloved 98-year-old mother, Stella Strusinski, was there to joyfully watch her daughter and great-granddaughter celebrate their graduation.

“This special experience speaks to our commitment to empower students to achieve their goals and inspire change in our community. We are proud to have been part of their story and look forward to seeing all they accomplish.”

Diane and Payton’s accomplishment truly stands out as a wonderful family milestone and it beautifully highlights the importance of education at any age.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group