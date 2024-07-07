Sunday will be hot and muggy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be hot and steamy today across Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the highs will reach the low to mid-90s today.

The heat index values will hit triple digits.

Most of Central Florida will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon and remain at those heat levels for multiple hours.

A heat advisory has been placed for Sumter and Polk Counties.

Rain and storm chances will be minimal and favor locations along the Interstate-75 corridor.

Central Florida’s rain chances will be at 30%.

