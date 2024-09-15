Sunday’s forecast: Warm with a chance of isolated showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cloudy and warm today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Limited afternoon showers are forecasted today as an area of low pressure just off our coastline, which helps pull in drier air.

There is only a 30% chance for isolated showers this afternoon.

This same low-pressure system, invest 95-L, has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system as it slowly drifts towards the Carolinas’ coastline.

Regardless of development, it will cause some rough seas along the East Coast.

Our local beaches today will see dangerous rip currents and surf heights reaching 3 to 5 feet.

Surf height will get higher tonight and tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the tropics, tropical storm Gordon is barely a tropical storm.

It is influenced by shear and dry air and is expected to weaken even further today.

Gordon will most likely become a Tropical depression later today.

Gordon is expected to stay out in the Atlantic.

