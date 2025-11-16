Sunny bliss in Central Florida: Breezy front fizzles, dry week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will enjoy another sunny day with highs around 80 degrees, as a cold front approaches the area this afternoon.

The cold front is expected to bring breezy conditions, with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph inland and 25 mph along the coast.

Despite the front’s approach, it will dissipate before reaching central Florida, resulting in only passing clouds and no rain.

While the cold front may bring some clouds, it is not expected to cause any significant changes in the weather.

The forecast indicates that rain is unlikely not only today but throughout the following week.

