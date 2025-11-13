Sunny & pleasant Thursday in store for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is shaping up to be a great day in Central Florida.

Weather-wise, it will be quiet with sunny skies.

Highs will climb back into the 70s in the Channel 9 viewing area, with Orlando topping out at 75°.

Over the next few days, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said temperatures will continue to rise.

Thursday forecast (WFTV) Central Florida weather (WFTV staff)

On Friday, highs will reach the upper 70s.

For the weekend, high temps will return to the 80s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group