0 SunPass saga: Why are E-Pass drivers still getting Pay-by-Plate notices in the mail?

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Months after the SunPass toll system had an online maintenance meltdown, some customers are still getting Pay-by-Plate notices from E-Pass.

“I’m about ready to scrape that thing off, go buy an E-Pass, and tell SunPass where to put it,” said Wayne Williams, who uses his SunPass regularly on toll roads that operate E-Pass.

A Pay-by-Plate notice is basically a bill for people who don’t have E-Pass or SunPass, sent to drivers based on a photo of your license plate taken at toll plazas.

It’s happening because Central Florida Expressway, which runs E-Pass, is not getting money from SunPass.

Read: Why doesn't the state just waive SunPass tolls?

CFX believes it may be because SunPass customers’ accounts were depleted after it started charging for backlogged tolls.

In June, the SunPass billing system went down for a week of scheduled maintenance. At the end of that week, the online billing system did not return at full capacity, resulting in weeks of payment issues for thousands of SunPass customers.

People like Williams use a SunPass transponder to pay for tolls on roads that accept E-Pass, like State Routes 528, 417 and 408. For years it’s worked well, but after the SunPass system came back online this summer, Williams noticed SunPass was taking more money out of his bank account. Then he started getting Pay-by-Plate notices.

SunPass saga: 2.1 million E-Pass transactions billed incorrectly, CFX says

“I’ll send in the check for the Pay-by-Plate and be done with that, but I would like to know if SunPass is charging as well,” Williams said. “It’s not that much money, but it’s the principal of the thing.”

In July, CFX said it sent out 196,204 Pay-by-Plate notices. In August, that rose to more than 230,000, followed by 252,000 so far in September with more than a week left in the month.

CFX said Williams and other E-Pass customers will only be billed once.

Channel 9 asked the state if it has plans to make up the cost for SunPass users. So far the state has not responded.

WebLinks: File a dispute with SunPass







© 2018 Cox Media Group.