SunRail board approves $6M study for Sunshine Corridor expansion with Brightline

SunRail’s governing board approved a key study tied to the proposed Sunshine Corridor with Brightline and SunRail.

The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission voted unanimously April 24 to advance a $6 million, two-year project development and environment study for the corridor.

John Tyler, District 5 secretary for the Florida Department of Transportation, told Orlando Business Journal the vote starts a “key step” for the project, setting the stage to apply for federal government funding and answer key questions like how transfers would work, as well as finalize project costs, construction timelines and more. He said those details are needed to help the commission determine whether it wants to dedicate more local dollars to the project. “This is a foundational step in moving the Sunshine Corridor forward.”

