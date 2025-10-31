SunRail extending weekday evening service

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail has announced an extension of weekday service starting on Dec. 1.

The new schedule will have two new trains in the evening. This includes the new southbound evening train getting extended service later into the night. The new northbound mid-evening train will have additional opportunities later in the evening.

SunRail says minor schedule adjustments will be made, mostly by one to two minutes.

The updated schedule, including all new service times, is available at www.SunRail.com.

For more information, please visit www.SunRail.com and follow SunRail on social media for real-time updates.

