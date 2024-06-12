SunRail previews expansion to new DeLand Station

DELAND, Fla. — Only Channel 9 got a tour of the SunRail expansion underway in DeLand.

SunRail currently operates for 49 miles from Poinciana to DeBary.

The DeLand Station will be Station 17 for the system, rounding out the vision 10 years into service.

SunRail crews have spent the last year extending another 12 miles north of the DeBary Station to DeLand.

Read: Universal buys land near convention center, proposed SunRail station

SunRail has upgraded the Amtrack station near the intersection of Old New York Avenue and Grand Avenue South.

Crews built a new center platform, added new parking, refreshed the popular gazebo, improved crossings and upgraded signals.

SunRail and the federal railroad administration will test the trains without passengers making sure everything is running as it should. And once they get the green light, they are good to go.

Read: SunRail would add millions of new riders with airport, theme park line, report says

The completion of this station pushes forward two major to-dos for the Florida Department of Transportation.

The first is the transition of operations.

After 10 years of running SunRail, FDOT will hand over ownership to the City of Orlando, Osceola, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties. They will be responsible for the funding.

Read: SunRail commuter train ridership on the rise; read why

The second is the Sunshine Rail Corridor connecting SunRail to the Orlando International Airport , the Orange County Convention Center, International Drive and Disney Springs.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group