SunRail ridership brings boost to businesses in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand SunRail station has been open for almost two months and has already given downtown businesses a small boost.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

While it’s too soon to say just how much of an impact the station will have on the community, Assistant Director for the Main Street DeLand Association Stephanie Garcia-Mullins said merchants are seeing customers coming from more places than in the past.

“There’s been a nice little bump. It shows us people are interested. We’re definitely seeing people from Kissimmee, Winter Park, last week I talked to a lady from Lake Mary,” said Garcia-Mullins.

Read: Uncertainty surrounds tropical system working to develop in Caribbean

The shift has led to many local shops extending their hours during the week. Some owners have reported seeing up to 20-new customers per day.

“I think it will benefit the community overall just to have more people from everywhere come and visit and I think that’s what we are really excited about,” said Owner of Olive and Grey, Darcy Gonzalez.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 DeLand SunRail Station DeLand SunRail Station

Read: Breeze Airways unveils three new routes from Orlando

“We have notebook that all of our artists make notations in every day and quite a number of notations of guests who came in, came in on the train,” said the manager at Art Works DeLand, Karen Tweedie.

The station is about 4 miles from downtown, which was initially a concern for local merchants. However, the option to take Volusia County’s bus service, VoTran, for free from the station has helped.

Read: Winter Park restaurant group’s regional growth spree

That service will be expanding in January to International Speedway Boulevard and the intermodal bus station.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group