SunRail train strikes pedestrian in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police say a SunRail train struck a man Friday morning in Winter Park.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Minnesota and Barnum Avenues.

The Winter Park Police Department said investigators had not identified the pedestrian injured in the collision.

Winter Park SunRail crash

They believe he was crossing at the intersection when the train struck him.

Police said a hospital is now treating the man but did not know the severity of his injuries.

