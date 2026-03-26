Sunshine returns next week with chance of showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — After another day of scattered showers, drier weather is ahead to close out the work week.

We’ll see the scattered showers fade away this evening, with some patchy fog possible overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, March 26, 2026 (WFTV)

More sunshine is expected on Friday, but a stray shower is possible. The best chance for activity will be south of State Road 50, with warm highs in the upper 80s.

We’re tracking Weather On the Way for the weekend. A strong cold front will push into the area Saturday, bringing scattered showers.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, March 26, 2026 (WFTV)

Behind the front, winds will quickly increase across the area. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Winds will remain elevated on Sunday, with poor beach and boating conditions. A few showers will also be possible, with much cooler temps in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, March 26, 2026 (WFTV)

Sunshine returns to start next week, but a few showers will also be possible. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

A few light showers will remain possible for the middle of next week, with warmer highs in the low 80s.

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