Super Bowl champion talks literacy to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida got quite the surprise Thursday.

Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell stopped by the Walt Disney Club in west Orlando to share his story about how he once struggled to read.

The REED Charitable Foundation partnered with the clubs to help enhance the love for literacy/ This is what made the visit possible.

Mitchell spoke with middle and high school students, and they got to ask questions.

“It’s quite ironic to look back, but in the classroom, any time I was ask to real aloud, there was this petrified feeling of embarrassment, feeling less than, and I just felt like reading may not have been for me,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is now an author and literacy advocate

