Surfer suffers possible shark bite in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer in Cocoa Beach was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a possible shark bite.
A spokesperson with Brevard County Ocean Rescue said the 30-year-old man was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital after suffering a bite on his left foot.
It’s unclear what exactly bit the man but officials said the injuries were inflicted by a “toothy sea creature.”
