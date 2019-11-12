  • Surfer suffers possible shark bite in Cocoa Beach

    By: James Tutten

    COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer in Cocoa Beach was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a possible shark bite.

    A spokesperson with Brevard County Ocean Rescue said the 30-year-old man was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital after suffering a bite on his left foot.

    It’s unclear what exactly bit the man but officials said the injuries were inflicted by a “toothy sea creature.”

