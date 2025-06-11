Survivors, victims’ families to see inside Pulse Nightclub in hopeful step towards healing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Survivors and victims’ families will step inside the Pulse nightclub on Wednesday.

This is the first time they will see the inside of the site of the massacre, nearly nine years after the horrific day.

The city of Orlando is hoping these visits will give them some closure.

Thursday will mark nine years since 49 people were shot and killed and 53 others were hurt in one of the second-deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

This is being done before the building is demolished and a permanent memorial is put in its place.

Nearly 250 people are expected to tour the inside of Pulse over the next several days.

No photos or videos are allowed to be taken inside the building.

This is because some survivors and family members do not want to see the inside of the building, and the city says it doesn’t want someone who doesn’t want to see this to find it on social media.

Family members and survivors will stay at the same hotel and be bussed to the site for their visit.

Each visit will last about 30 minutes.

